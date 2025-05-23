University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 9,386 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

