Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,385 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $60,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,830 shares of company stock worth $20,043,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

