Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

