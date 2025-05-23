US Asset Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

