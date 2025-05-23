Investment Management Corp VA ADV Buys Shares of 948 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total transaction of $329,824.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,535,270. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.28, for a total value of $417,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,361,815.60. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,157 shares of company stock valued at $49,411,000 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $636.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

