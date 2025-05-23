Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 576,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

