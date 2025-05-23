Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24. The company has a market cap of $439.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.