Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,483 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

