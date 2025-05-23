Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.