SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.11 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

