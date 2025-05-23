Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.