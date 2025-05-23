Pacific Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

