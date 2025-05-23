300,673 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.35.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

BA opened at $203.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

