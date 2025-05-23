6,654 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,892,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $585.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

