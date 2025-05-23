Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

AVGO stock opened at $230.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

