Breed s Hill Capital LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

