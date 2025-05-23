Helium Advisors LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

TLT opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

