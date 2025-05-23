Helium Advisors LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Helium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $723.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a 200-day moving average of $248.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

