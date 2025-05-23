Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

