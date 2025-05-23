Pacific Point Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

