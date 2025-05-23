Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 9,693 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

