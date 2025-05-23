9,437 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

