Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,830 shares of company stock worth $20,043,415. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

