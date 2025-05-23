Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 17,031 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 582.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,484 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,340,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

