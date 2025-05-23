Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 67,789 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 268.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.