BIP Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BIP Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,187.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,031.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,211.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

