Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.