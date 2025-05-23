Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 88,056 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mittelman Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

