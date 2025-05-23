Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VYM opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

