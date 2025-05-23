US Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

