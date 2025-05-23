29,601 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Breakthru Advisory Services LLC

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.8% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

