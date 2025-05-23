Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

