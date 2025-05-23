University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2,570.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE FI opened at $161.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $209.28.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.