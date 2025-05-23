Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.3%

IBIT opened at $63.23 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.