Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.3%
IBIT opened at $63.23 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
