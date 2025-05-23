Helium Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

