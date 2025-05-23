Helium Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.