Breed s Hill Capital LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eaton by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,144,000 after acquiring an additional 588,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:ETN opened at $320.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

