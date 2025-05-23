Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGT opened at $602.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

