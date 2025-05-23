Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $458.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion and a PE ratio of 82.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $475.40.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.62.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

