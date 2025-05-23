Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IWM opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.36.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.