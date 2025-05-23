US Asset Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

