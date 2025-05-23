Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.