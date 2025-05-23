7,140 Shares in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Strategy comprises about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $399.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.06.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total transaction of $469,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,590. This trade represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.