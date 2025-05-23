Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 329.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,134 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

