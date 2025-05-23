Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 73,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,356 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

