Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 5,828 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $357.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

