WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.35.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

