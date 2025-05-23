Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

