Css LLC Il Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1%

PSX opened at $112.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

