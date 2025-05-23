Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $672,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

